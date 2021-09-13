One Roof program offers opportunities for new tenants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A housing assistance program started in Sioux Falls in 2018, but in today’s current housing shortage, it’s become more important than ever for people facing some major barriers to housing.

“One Roof is a program that is for those that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. If they have some housing barriers like a poor credit history or a poor credit background, we’re able to partner with different landlords in the community to help them get into stable housing,” The Community Outreach Housing Program manager Kayla Tronvold said.

