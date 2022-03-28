STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the U.S. converge in Sturgis, South Dakota every summer. The town’s population surges from 6,000 to hundreds of thousands of people. Making sure the community is ready for the flood of bikers is no easy task.

In its 81 years, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has had several planning directors. But only one has had to plan one during a global pandemic.

“We started seeing events across the nation close down,” Jerry Cole, Sturgis Rally Director, said.

Jerry Cole has been in charge of planning the rally for the last 6 years. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, he knew it was going to be a different experience.

“So that entire year, I did three different plans. If we close down, what were we going to do, how were we going to do it? The second scenario was having a full-on rally which was not doing anything different and the third scenario was what if we had a reduced rally?” Cole said.

Cole knew that if the city council decided not to host the 80th rally, people would still come. By having it, the city could have some control.

“When it comes down to Jerry and the rally director. I mean the council made the decision to have the rally. Jerry executed the rally as safe and as welcoming as possible to all visitors. And as a whole the 2020 rally was a success considering the situation,” Mayor Mark Carstensen, City of Sturgis, said.

That also meant more work for Cole and his crew. Including cancelling events, adding sanitation protocols, and keeping people outside.

“It was amazing that we got through it,” Cole said.

Planning for the Sturgis Rally is a year-round project. And this will be Cole’s last year on the job.”

“These new events that Jerry has put on at the rally and sustained. What that does is give them an immediate bond. So people that are first-time comers they want to come back because they’re like, ‘That was what I was looking for.’ And Jerry has done all that for us,” Mayor Carstensen said.

“I appreciate working with him throughout the years and I wish him the best retirement,” Chief Vandewater, Sturgis Police Department, said.

Mayor Mark Carstensen and Chief of Police Geody Vandewater say so far the planning for this year’s rally has been running smoothly.

“We just started to hire our staff and getting ready for all the events that the city and all the other entities will be putting on for the rally. I think it’s going to be a nice cordial rally so we are looking forward to it,” Chief Vandewater said.

But for Cole, it’s a little different.

“I’m at full retirement, my body hurts, there’s some mountains I haven’t climbed yet and I just decided that maybe now was the time. I had intended staying a few years but being at full retirement, I just realized I don’t want to do this anymore,” Cole said.

“It’s a big job. There is a lot of pressure and that many events takes its toll,” Cole said.

Cole will be fully retired this summer. He says he’s excited to hike more, fly fish, and just enjoy a summer off.

“The planning is hard I won’t miss that. But when it happens and it happens exactly how you planned it to happen, that’s an amazing feeling,” Cole said.

The City of Sturgis has not found a new Rally Director yet. But it is actively looking for someone to fill in the role.