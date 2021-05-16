Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills visits with KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The games must go on; at least that’s what the International Olympic Committee is saying about this year’s summer Olympics.

They’ll be held in Tokyo, Japan this coming July.

They were postponed last year due to the pandemic, but the decision has been made to move forward and that has some people concerned, including South Dakota’s very own Olympic gold medalist, Billy Mills.

Billy Mills won an Olympic gold medal in 1964 in dramatic fashion.

Looking back 57 years later, Mills still recalls that historical moment like it was yesterday.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen recently caught up with Billy Mills at his home in Sacramento, California. He’ll turn 83 this summer.

Don: Obviously thinking back to 1964 and your 10 thousand meter run, obviously you remember that, but what stands out to you?

Billy: The standout was actually accomplishing what I set out to do.

I asked Mills what he thought of the International Olympic Committee moving forward with the games this summer during a pandemic.

He says he has concerns about safety.

“I think that has to be a priority if the Japanese leadership think they could put on the games in a safe manner then I’m in total support of it, but I tend to listen to the majority of the people in Japan and they still have incredible concerns,” Mills said.

