SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We first introduced you to Olivia Anderson on Christmas Eve. She decided to give a gift to the community by cooking 150 meals and handing them out to those in need. But as you’re about to find out, there’s much more to her story.

Olivia Anderson’s story begins in Africa in the country of Liberia.

“The civil wars started so we had to run and seek shelter and walk for hours. I had a little brother who passed away of starvation while we were walking, he died on my mother’s shoulder,” Anderson said.

Anderson was seven years old when she became a refugee. Her family relocated to a refugee camp in Ghana.

“We stayed in Ghana for 6 or 7 years, after that my grandmother was able to file for us through the refugee program, that’s how we came here,” Anderson said.

She came to the US in 1998 and lived with her extended family in New York until 2013.

“2013 I came to Sioux Falls, just to find a different location, somewhere new to move, to live, for a fresh start,” Anderson said.

She’s made a life within the community with her three kids Vangeline, Jeremiah and Miracle. In September of 2019, her health took a turn.

“I felt a lump, for a while it was there and I didn’t pay it any mind,” Anderson said.

She went through a series of tests for a diagnosis…

“The doctor called me and said ‘I’m sorry to break the news to you, but you have what we call stage three breast cancer,’ that was the beginning of the hard road,” Anderson said.

Anderson underwent multiple rounds of chemo and radiation therapy…

“Cancer took a hold of me, I was a different person,”

…before finally having to have double mastectomy surgery.

“The body image, I just look at it as a scar of strength not a scar of weakness. Anderson said.

As she continued into remission, Olivia began to feel lost.

“You try to find yourself after the treatments, you can’t find yourself. The distress mentally takes a hold on you and you struggle because you don’t know who you are, you look in the mirror and you see how you have changed from where you started to who you are now,” Anderson said.

To help find herself, she decided to go on a mission trip to Liberia with the help and support from her good friend Sami Parks.

“Olivia lost herself through cancer, and we just gotta support each other because what would we be like if we didn’t have each other to make sure we have our purpose?” Sami Parks, friend and supporter, said.

In June of 2021, Anderson spent three weeks in her home country, donating food and clothing and providing assistance to families with children.

“I was able to do a lot with giving back and it just helped me to be able to find myself again. So I was really uplifted filled with a lot of enthusiasm coming back to the US,” Anderson said.

When she returned, Anderson’s story took another turn.

“I was sick for a week, I just thought my body was going through getting back,” Anderson said.

She went to the hospital where doctors did more scans.

“During that time, that’s where they were able to find the tumor on my brain, I have what they call stage four brain cancer, the breast cancer had moved to the brain…..yeah…” Anderson said.

Anderson had yet another surgery, this time on her brain, the doctors were able to remove the cancer cells, but the tumor is still in her brain.

The cancer is incurable but can be managed with medication.

Anderson is taking things one day at a time, spending time with her kids while continuing to receive help and support from Sami Parks. Anderson attributes her continuing strength to God.

“When I’m weak I just ask God for strength because I feel like if I drift away from him, I will be lost, I wouldn’t find myself, and being closer with him is what has gotten me to this stage of finding myself. Being able to go on with life every day and just smile and make someone else feel good, so he can get me through another day….” Anderson said.

Anderson has been unable to find work due to her medical conditions. She does have a GoFundMe to help with bills and childcare expenses, you can find that link here.