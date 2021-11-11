Nursing students join the frontline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Burnout and the politics surrounding the pandemic may be driving some people away from a career in nursing. According to the Associated Press, around 2,500 nurses retired or moved away from South Dakota last year.

However, nursing programs like the one at Augustana University in Sioux Falls are churning out new nurses who train at Sanford and Avera hospitals.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we were all heroes then so brave, and now we’re kind of like on the back burner. And like you said there is a shortage and I feel like people don’t realize the stuff health care workers do go through. But at the end of the day we’re not in it for the recognition, we’re not in it to be called heroes. We are in it to give back and help patients who are in need,” Augustana nursing student Abbie Lannen said.

