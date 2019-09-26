“Nuestra segunda casa”: a revitalized church and home

A church is so much more than a building; such is the case with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, where the faithful are able to hear the mass in Spanish.

“The building in reality means a lot because it is like a second home, it’s where one finds peace, where one finds perhaps friendships, brothers and sisters in the faith,” Leticia Estrada de Lopez of Sioux Falls said in Spanish. It means a lot.”

“It’s like a welcome to the people who come from other countries,” Griselda Morales of Sioux Falls said in Spanish. “It’s like your second home.”

“It’s a deeper sense of community and closer to our religion, our Lord because it’s in our own native language,” Lovey Bliss of Sioux Falls said.

Father Kristopher Cowles is the priest. He estimates 700 to 1,000 people attend mass here every weekend.

“For many of the people who move to this city, the very first place that they get used to visiting, while it may be Wells Fargo Bank or other things like that, is this parish,” Cowles said. “Before anything else, this becomes their home, this becomes a safe haven for them, a sanctuary. And for so many of them, they identify with this particular building as their home.”

It’s not just for the faithful of Sioux Falls, either.

“They drive in from Baltic or Mitchell, or at times come up from Sioux City just to visit the church and to spend time in prayer here,” Cowles said.

Last December, part of the church caught fire. No one was hurt, but the damage was considerable, including to an image of the church’s namesake: Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“In that moment I felt like she preferred to go, instead of all of us going, because this could have happened,” Estrada de Lopez said in Spanish.

In the Catholic tradition, she, the virgin mother of Jesus, appeared to Saint Juan Diego in modern-day Mexico. The faithful’s relationship to Our Lady of Guadalupe, Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe in Spanish, is as sacred as it is personal.

“I think that in that moment, she covered us with her cloak, and didn’t allow anything to happen to us with the fire, because there was no human damage,” Estrada de Lopez said in Spanish.

A new image of Our Lady is now hanging prominently in the church, and the church surrounding her is now revitalized and reborn. The first weekend of masses in this church since the fire was in early August.

“Like the saying says, after the storm comes the calm,” Morales said in Spanish. “And this is the calm.”

“It’s a message from the Virgin or from God, that we should have faith,” Estrada de Lopez said in Spanish.

“The truth is, it’s the same church, but in nearly every way the details are different, so that it draws people’s hearts and minds to God,” Cowles said.

Different people helped make this happen. Cowles says Dave’s Flooring America donated a mosaic of Juan Diego and Mary. A family donated a mosaic of Jesus and Joseph. A priest donated Stations of the Cross. Painting was donated, too; the vibrant blue of the ceiling, together with stars, are the same as what you see on Our Lady of Guadalupe’s clothing.

“There’s many individual donors, who I have no idea who they there, who simply saw our story and wanted to help,” Cowles said. “And I am so thankful to them, as well as the people of this community are very thankful to them. Because the people of this parish often have limited means, don’t have the money to give for something like this, but they’ve brought about such an incredible dignity to the Latino population here in Sioux Falls.”

“Our community doesn’t have a lot of money, but there are a lot of very good people who have supported us a lot,” Estrada de Lopez said in Spanish.

“For many of them when they walk in, they’re amazed, and they’re just taken aback, and they say, ‘This is my church?’ Yes, this is your church. ‘Why is it so beautiful?’ Because you deserve it, and the people in this community love you and want to take care of you,” Cowles said.

The renovation has left Bliss with different feelings.

“In a way I feel a little renewed, and at the same time I feel a little nostalgic,” Bliss said.

Dan Santella: Tell me about that!

“Nostalgic because we were so used for 20 years, we were used to seeing it the original way, the way we actually got it, and when we first came in … that would be nostalgic side,” Bliss said. “The renewal part, the renewed part, is that it looks more beautiful than ever.”

A home doesn’t have to be unchanging- it can develop, evolve, mature. And maybe it becomes even more of a home because of this.

“I feel that now it’s better than before, and it’s going to be better than before, because we wanted to repair the church,” Estrada de Lopez said in Spanish.

“Its the kind of hope that we have here,” Morales said in Spanish. “That after suffering without a church, now we have a very, very nice church ready.”

“This place has always meant, always been their home,” Cowles said. “But when you see a transformation in your own personal home, you desire to be there more. You find it a more comfortable space, you allow yourself to pray there more. And that’s exactly what this has become.”