SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They say some of the greatest inventions are born out of necessity, well sometimes that applies to non-profits too. As you’re about to see in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, one non-profit organization was formed to help some people sleep a little easier at night.

They cut, they drill, they sand….these are the volunteers who are smoothing things out for a lot of young kids.

They are part of a national non-profit organization called ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’ that builds beds for kids.

“Three percent of the children in the U.S. do not have a bed to sleep on,” Mitchell’s chapter president Vince Boddicker said.

When Vince Boddicker learned about Sleep In Heavenly Peace and its mission, he went to work.

“The whole dream was to get a chapter to Mitchell, but to do that you have to find the right people who are willing to give up their time,” Mitchell’s chapter president Vince Boddicker said.

Boddicker, who started the Mitchell chapter a few years ago, says finding volunteers wasn’t that hard. When the word got out the community responded.

At first, they had to get the beds from other local chapters in order to donate them to kids in the Mitchell area.

But as you can see, they now officially have their own chapter and have enough trained volunteers to build their own.

“We have distributed 94 beds in Mitchell so far,” Boddicker said.

This past weekend they built another 14 out of wood and other supplies that have been donated by local lumberyards.

The beds are already spoken for, because sadly, there is a big need.

“There really is, you’d be amazed when the word gets out and it goes in streaks, but you’ll get 10 or 12 at a time,” Boddicker said.

The beds are all built with care; they are all sanded, stained, and they all come with a mattress that’s been donated and in some cases, they come with a stuffed animal.

Jodi Reiners is one of about 30 volunteers who has signed up to help. She does it because she knows it’s helping a young child get something they’ve never had before.

“It’s really exciting to see the kids experiencing their first bed, bedding, the teddy bear or whatever, it’s just very positive, I’ve had parents reach out to me saying it’s made a big difference with their kids they’ve slept better than they have for years and it’s just something for them to be proud of for those kids,” Reiners said.

Because as their slogan says ‘No Kids Sleep On The Floor In Our Town’ and these volunteers take that message to heart.

“So just some of the basic things that most kids here take for granted and it just helps them be prepared for school and life in general,” Reiners said.

There are over 270 chapters spread across 44 states. In South Dakota, seven cities, including Mitchell now have chapters.

It’s hard work, but the volunteers will tell you it’s rewarding.

“What gets you is when you go into the home and the children are there and they are excited and laughing and giggling when you get done setting up their bed and take their picture,” Boddicker said.

While they’re building beds, they also realize they are building connections with young kids, one bed at a time, knowing they’ll sleep a little easier tonight.