New technology allows students to record presentations easily

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –With just the push of a button, students at the University of Sioux Falls can easily record a presentation or speech.

It’s all thanks to these ‘One Button Studios’ that were installed in the campus library back in September. Freshman Jarome Jackson says he’s used the studio to create a presentation for one of his classes.

“In high school we didn’t have anything like this so we had to take a video from a tablet and that took way longer than it should have, a lot more efficient in here,” Jackson said.

