New Sioux Falls restaurant offers unique tastes and sounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many restaurants are just trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sioux Falls man is following a longtime passion. Just weeks ago he opened a restaurant, bakery and wine store called Tarquin, Argentinian Restaurant.

Pass by north Cliff Avenue and Benson Road in Sioux Falls and you’ll see the restaurant tucked in the corner of a strip mall. Come inside and you’ll likely meet the owner. Gabriel Rivero is originally from Argentina and also lived in Uruguay.

“Food is a passion,” said Rivero.

He wants to bring the flavors of his former home to the dinner plates of South Dakotans. Gabriel has been working in the food industry since he was very young. Some of the dishes cooked in this kitchen are from family recipes.

“My great grandmother she was a really good cook, my mother is a really good cook, my grandmother was a really good cook, so it was all around the family, you know really fine good cooking, so the family tradition is food,” said Rivero.

Those family traditions have made their way to the kitchen at Tarquin.

First thing people might ask is, is it like Mexican food? The simple answer is, nope.

Laura Carlson and her friends tried out Tarquin for the first time. They came for lunch and had the Empanadas.

“It’s not like anything else I’ve tried in Sioux Falls, so it’s really nice to have something different in variety. I would say it’s kind of like a mix of Italian and Spanish, it’s kind of hard to describe but I’ve never had it before and I really like it,” said Carlson.

If you know anything about the History of Argentina you the country is known for it’s cattle, so a lot of the dishes revolve around beef. In fact the name of the restaurant Tarquin, is a type of bull.

“Argentinian food is food that really match well with wine, it’s like a combination of perfect wine and food, because it has a lot of Italian roots,” Gabriel said.

In most restaurants it’s about the taste, smell and the presentation of food. That’s true here too, but at Tarquin, it is sometimes about the sounds.

You see, Gabriel comes from a very musical family. His father was an opera singer and so is his brother who lives in New York and over in Europe. Singing not only comes naturally, he says it lifts his soul.

“It’s like you are flying around with muses and angels and you are flying mentally you know, of course you know when you sing to such beautiful ladies you know, you feel like flying higher,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel is hoping you’ll come for the food and the experience. But who knows, with a little coaxing maybe you’ll get a little La Boheme with your La Boca Empanadas.

The restaurant features a bakery chef and wide variety of deserts as well as a wine selection.

Gabriel has plans to incorporate classical music and opera every Saturday night from 8 to 10 p.m. That of course depends on how the pandemic plays out for local restaurants.