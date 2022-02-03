SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Thrive has found that over a thousand children a year become homeless during the school year.

The organization’s Housing Action Team is working to combat that issue. One of the causes of homelessness is eviction. So Sioux Falls Thrive has developed a program with East River Legal Services that helps tenants and landlords resolve problems.

“There are very few reasons that a landlord can turn down a tenant for occupancy. But one of them is their credit rating and if they’ve had an eviction, and most evictions are over failure to pay rent, they’re not going to find a place where a lot of property owners are going to accept them as tenants. So re-housing a family that’s been evicted is a serious problem,” Candy Hanson, founding executive of Sioux Falls Thrive, said.

