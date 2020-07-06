FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Flandreau’s new mayor is sworn into office. Long-time city councilman and former state senator Dan Sutton won the election in his hometown.

If Sutton’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was accused of inappropriate behavior while in office 14 years ago and took part in very public hearings before the state Senate.

Coming up tonight at six, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke looks back at those hearings, over alleged sexual abuse, which headlined our news every night for weeks.

Ultimately, Sutton was reprimanded by lawmakers, but never faced any criminal charges.

But now, another man who claims he was a victim of Sutton as a teenager has gone public with his story.

“I don’t know how many times I woke up in the middle of the night and he was standing over me and I asked him what was going on because he was touching me and he said, ‘oh you’re having a nightmare. I just want to make sure you’re okay,” Nate LaLonde said.

We bring you LaLonde’s story, plus reaction from Sutton’s long-time attorney Mike Butler.

Butler quotes from a DCI report taken with LaLonde’s statement from 2006, saying that nothing happened.

So why is LaLonde coming forward now? You won’t want to miss tonight’s investigation into the new allegations against Flandreau’s new mayor at 10.