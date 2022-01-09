Multi-Cultural Center offers a place for everyone to learn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –People of different backgrounds and cultures each play a role in making up a community. That’s the case right here in Sioux Falls.

For the last 25 years, the Multi-Cultural Center has served as a place for people to learn, celebrate, and share the community’s diversity. It was founded in November of 1996.

“When we were originally founded we were kind of more mission-oriented towards immigrant and refugee community members, but over the last 25 years, we’ve really expanded our services to be available to all community members,” director of development and marketing, Kadyn Wittman said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll explain how this organization got its start and what it’s done for the community over the last quarter of a century.