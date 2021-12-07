Mount Rushmore celebrates 80 years

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a special year for South Dakota’s famous faces, as Mount Rushmore marks the 80th anniversary of the completion of the monument.

The carving was started in 1927 by Gutzom Borglum and stopped when he died in 1941.

The National Memorial sees about 3 million visitors from all over the world each year.

“I’ve been here a couple times it’s still pretty cool coming here. It’s something I’ve grown up coming to and when family from out of town comes, we come here. So it’s been something pretty familiar for me,” Lathan Lauing, visitor, said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk with park staff and visitors to learn more about the importance of this anniversary.