ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – We don’t often hear the word “terrifying” associated with Christmas, but that was 2022’s holiday for Josie Folden of Aberdeen.

“Found out that I was pregnant with her last Christmas,” Folden said about her daughter Luci. “It was terrifying because nine times before that that didn’t end in a great thing.”

She and her husband Cody had nine miscarriages before Luci. It wasn’t an easy pregnancy for mom, who had to fly south.

“They found that there was going to be some swelling around my brain, and that prompted an immediate flight to Sioux Falls so that I could be in a more intensive care situation with maternal fetal medicine,” Folden said.

Luci was eventually born prematurely on Aug. 7. She spent five days in Sanford Health’s NICU.

“Even though she was fairly healthy, being told that your baby has to go to the NICU is a lot to handle,” Folden said. “And she took the time to like, sit down on the couch, one on one with mom, and just be there for me, especially when my husband had to go back to our other kiddos and it was just me and Luci.”

“She” is Deb Koens of Dell Rapids, a nurse practitioner who took care of Luci in the NICU.

“I love what I do,” Koens said. “I have not wanted to be any different type of nurse. When I started as a NICU nurse, I always knew I wanted to be a NICU nurse.”

Folden’s own time spent in the NICU prompted looks back to Jan. 24, 1995 when she was born.

“My mom was reminiscing about me being a NICU baby just like [Luci] and was sending us photos, and I was showing them to the nurses that I had and talking about how I was in Sanford’s NICU before it was Sanford,” Folden said. “And they were like, ‘Oh, there’s a few nurses and doctors who’ve been here that long. You should show them the pictures.'”

Soon came the epiphany.

“I showed Deb the picture of the nurse that we didn’t have a name for, and she went, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s me,’ and we just had this moment,” Folden said.

“Luci’s mom, and it may have been her mom as well, grandma, had a picture of me from when I was caring for Luci’s mom Josie, and they must have seen my name badge caring for Luci and put two and two together and showed me the picture,” Koens said. “And I, yes it looked like me, it was me, yes. Yeah, so it was pretty surreal to see that.”

That’s Koens in the photo, caring for Folden when she was in the NICU… about 28 and a half years before Koens would care for Folden’s daughter Luci in the same NICU.

“I just think it was a lot of love, a lot of care,” Folden said. “You could tell she like, genuinely cared. She genuinely cared how you felt about your care.”

“The parents really look to us to be kind of the leaders as to what to expect in the course of their child, and we’re with them,” Koens said.

Now as Christmas 2023 approaches, Luci is shining.

“I just saw a recent picture of Luci, and she is absolutely adorable,” Koens said. “She’s thriving, and I know that the family is so excited to celebrate their miracle at Christmastime.”

Dan Santella: Of course, you helped her get to a point where she can thrive.

“I did,” Koens said. “A little bit. A little bit.”

“I just think that it was something in the universe just knew that we needed Deb because Deb helped me make it out of a situation I wasn’t supposed to make it out of, and Luci made it out of a really scary situation, too, and we had somebody who truly cared about us like she cared about me and my mom when we were in there,” Folden said.