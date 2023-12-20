SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There aren’t many businesses or organizations that can say they have a century or more of history behind them. But this year, the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota celebrated 130 years of helping kids across the state.

The front entrance of the Children’s Home Society along North Sycamore Avenue is a time capsule of photos and items that date all the way back to the 1800s.

John Derby arrived at the Children’s Home Society in 1945 — 52 years after the orphanage got it’s start.

His childhood photos are featured on the history walls.

“Those are some of my memories. Very positive. I think as you grow older you begin to see, well, boy I’m thankful for the value system because it stayed with me,” Derby said.

When Derby moved into the Children’s Home Society, he was in the original orphanage along East 10th Street. But now all that’s left in that location is a historical marker noting the original, landmark orphanage was built in 1901 but closed in 1968.

“Today, that’s where Lewis Drug is on 10th and Cliff. But that’s where the Children’s Home was and there was a garden, there was a big old barn. They had a cellar, a root cellar, that housed all of the vegetables and everything like that,” Derby said.

Derby is just one of thousands of children who have come and gone through the years at the Children’s Home Society.

“So many amazing memories of all the amazing kids we’ve served and families we’ve helped. It really, it’s almost overwhelming to think of all the lives that have been touched over those years, especially when you go back 130 years,” Rick Weber, the CHSSD Director of Development, said.

These days the organization is much more than just an orphanage. In 1998, it merged with Children’s Inn, a domestic violence shelter serving children and adults. Last year, the shelter operations moved into a new building and became the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

“I think it’s really important to know too that we’re also a mental health provider. You know, we work with a lot of children and a lot of families who are having situations and the children are having some emotional behavior problems that are really more mental health related and they’re not related to abuse, neglect and child protection is not involved with those kids,” Weber said.

In an effort to continue expanding, construction is underway to build a bigger kitchen and dining hall on the Children’s Home campus.

“Things are always changing and evolving. Of course, the Sioux Falls region is growing,” Weber said.

And the growth isn’t only happening in Sioux Falls.

“Big thing we have going — out in the Black Hills we’re remote, we’re out in the Hills and it’s been challenging for attracting staff and we get snowed in in the winter. We’re not able to have day students because we’re remote. So we have big plans. We’re going to move our Black Hills Children’s Home into Rapid City so that’ll be a very, very big project,” Weber said.

Despite the changes, the core mission of the Children’s Home Society remains the same 130 years later.

“It’s really all about the safety and well-being of children, in a nutshell. That’s what our mission is,” Weber said.

Derby thinks back fondly on his time at the Children’s Home and the values the staff taught him.

“We were taught a lot of values, but you know, my value system, I look back, came when I was living there. I think the most important value is to treat people respectfully,” Derby said.

Lessons he took with him into a 47-year career in education.

“I look back and I don’t realize, you know, how important the superintendent guide and directed me making better decisions and all the boys and girls matrons. You know, they weren’t there for the money,” Derby said.

And stories like Derby’s help inspire staff today.

“To me, that’s the absolute best. You know, there’s a lot of challenges in the world today, there just are and that’s just a fact of life. But there’s so much good that goes on and Children’s Home is a part of that. There’s love, there’s support, there’s kindness,” Weber said.

If you’d like to help the Children’s Home Society continue into the next 130 years, click here. That link will also allow you to learn more about the history of the organization and it’s founders.