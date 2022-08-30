SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Our team here at KELOLAND Media Group has been working this summer to bring you something new. Starting next week you will be able to get even more local news and weather an hour earlier to help you get ready for your evening.

“We’re all so busy and we’re all running around all day and so a lot happens between Midday and four o’clock,” KELOLAND Media Group News Director Beth Jensen said. “Of course, you can check that all out online anytime but it’s just nice to have all that information presented to you when you get home or you’re first checking in or maybe you want to watch before you leave the office for the day or after the kids get home from school. And you kind of just want to have that first look at what’s happened today.”

“I’m excited to bring more award-winning news to our viewers and give them the opportunity to be informed, educated and experience KELOLAND even more,” KELOLAND Media Group General Manager Mari Ossenfort said.

The hour-long First@4 newscast will have anchors Don Jorgensen and Kelli Volk giving you the latest news alongside meteorologist Adam Rutt who will have all your weather updates.

“I’m looking forward to it personally because I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve been in news for close to ten years now and I’ve never been a part of a show launch. So there’s a lot that goes into it, a lot of moving parts, but it’s really fun,” First@4 Anchor Kelli Volk said.

“I’ve helped launch other newscasts at KELO, I’ve been here a long time,” First@4 Anchor Don Jorgensen said. “So in some ways, it doesn’t feel that much different to me, but yeah, carrying on the legacy of being the top-rated news station in the Upper Midwest, it feels good to be able to launch another newscast. And be able to tell our viewers the biggest stories of the day, first.”

A unique feature of the First@4 newscast will be conversations with our digital reporters.

“We have this amazing team of KELOLAND.com Original reporters,” Jensen said. “I think people have gotten use to hearing, you know, here’s a KELOLAND.com Original, but now we’re able to bring these reporters on the newscast and talk to them a little bit more, find out what research went into their stories.”

“We do a lot of really strong work here at KELO. We do a lot of local reporting and First@4 is just one more hour where we can share our local reporting,” Volk said. “That’s something I really like about this show. We’re going to have unique stories in the four o’clock that you may not see in the 5 or 6 or 10.”

KELOLAND Media Group has 22 reporters creating local content every day, so making sure viewers see even more of that work was the driving force behind First@4.

“The biggest reason was that Ellen is no longer syndicated, so we had a programming opportunity. Instead of going out and finding another national show or a talk show, we just thought the best thing we can do is produce local content because that’s our future,” Jensen said.

“Giving that opportunity to the KELOLAND viewers was something that was just, we wanted to do right away, we didn’t hesitate, we just did it,” Ossenfort said.

More local news right to your home from the team that you trust.

“News is news no matter when you deliver it,” Jorgensen said. “So this gives us an opportunity, if there’s breaking news in the afternoon, we’re going to be able to be the first ones to tell our viewers about what’s happening in their community. And I’m all about breaking news so this is right up my alley.”

First@4 will air for the first time on September 6th, right here on KELOLAND News.