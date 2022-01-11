More girls on the high school wrestling roster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Girls wrestling is in the midst of its second season as a sanctioned high school sport in South Dakota.

The number of participants increased nearly 60-percent from year one to year two. Roosevelt has six girls on its roster, including junior Ali Bissell who’s been wrestling since 7th grade.

Next month, the girls will compete for a state team championship for the first time, something Bissell couldn’t have envisioned two years ago.

“If I was talking to myself back then I’d be like ‘no, there’s no way’ because there’s just me on the team and then the rest were just guys. Being able to have the opportunity with these girls and seeing how far they’ve come it’s just great that we have an opportunity to show the state how great we are,” Bissell said.

