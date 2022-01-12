More business looking to help develop downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more development comes downtown, available space to build or real estate to buy are getting sparse.

It’s why several Sioux Falls companies recently purchased historic buildings just east of downtown near the Whittier Neighborhood, with a goal of bringing new life to this rarely developed section of the city.

“It seems like this neighborhood is really taking a turn and having a lot of positive feedback and growth,” said Alana Snyder, owner of 605 Magazine.

“Our hope is our law office coming in is really just a first step. We have some big visions for what this area could look like,” Tressa Zahrbock Kool with Lockwood & Zahrbock Kool Law Office.

“We definitely see this neighborhood being developed and becoming a thriving part of downtown,” said Natalie Eisenberg, CEO of Click Rain and Lemonly.

“The best part about those businesses moving in, they really want to embrace the neighborhood and it makes a big difference, coming in and wanting to be a good neighbor,” said Todd Stone with Stone Group Architects.

In Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., meet the four companies turning these century old properties into unique office spaces and what it could mean for the future of this stretch of downtown Sioux Falls.