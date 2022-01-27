Mitchell teen making waves

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — He’s only been a teenager for a month, but 13-year-old Owen Raml of Mitchell is already making waves. Last year he broke three state swimming records.

One of them belonged to an Olympic gold medalist and world champion who grew up in Aberdeen.

Owen Raml grew up in a house full of basketball players. He says his friends talked him into coming to swimming practice one day and he just stuck with it.

“Competitions are fun you get to swim against all your friends and practice again with all your friends, just a good time,” Raml said.

