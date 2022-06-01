SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Later this week a South Dakota man will be selling off his beloved muscle car collection.

They have been his pride and joy for most of his life.

But it’s the reason he’s selling them that’s really driving this story.

As 71-year-old Harley Moser opens the hood on one of his muscle cars, he’s about to open a new chapter in his life; a life without them.

He’s collected MoPars for years.

“Because they were the hottest thing on the street, fastest cars around,” Harley said.

From Roadrunners to Dodge Darts to Dodge Chargers, Harley has quite the collection.

This 1952 Studebaker is his favorite.

“I like every vehicle in here I like collector’s stuff but I really like this one because it’s held up pretty well,” Harley said. “It’s a survivor just like us old fellow.

Harley says he started collecting these old vehicles when he first got married to his wife Barb.

“She probably didn’t know about it for three-plus years,” Harley said.

That’s because Harley admits, he kept the cars a secret at first. He says they really didn’t have the money to buy them, but he looked at them as an investment.

Harley Moser: Well it was a good savings account,

Don Jorgenson: That’s how you looked at it?

Harley: That’s how I looked at it.

He was hoping to one day share that investment with his wife.

Unfortunately, Barb died 10 years ago, long before Harley was ready to part with them, so he hung onto the cars for all these years.

But now he’s made the decision to sell them and it wasn’t a tough one.

“Easy,” Moser said.

Here’s why.

As much as Harley loves his cars, he loves something else even more…his kids.

Don: What do you think about your dad selling his collection?

Justin: Totally awesome.

In April of last year, Justin Moser found out his kidneys were failing him.

“Many, many trips in and out of the ER and hospital stays,” Justin said.

He now needs a kidney transplant.

Justin’s younger sister, Molly has had her own medical issues and the hospital bills for both of them were adding up.

That’s when Harley got to thinking.

“On the way home I just told her I need to do something,” Harley said.

That something he says was parked in this shed.

Harley is going to sell his muscle cars and other vehicles and equipment to help defray the costs of his children’s medical bills.

It’s a gesture only a parent might understand.

“I mean I don’t know what we would do without him,” Molly Moser said.

“When he mentioned that, I knew he meant it and usually when he gets something in his head it doesn’t leave,” Justin said.

Justin is on kidney dialysis nine hours every night. It hasn’t been easy.

“I’m on the list; A positive blood if there’s anyone out there willing and I’m just waiting for the call,” Justin said.

That will be an emotional time, Justin says, and so will this week’s auction.

Molly really loves the Roadrunner.

“I was hoping it wasn’t in the sale, but it is what it is,” Molly said.

And what it is, is a father putting his kids before his cars.

The car auction is in conjunction with another friend who has several cars and machinery to sell as well. It’s this Friday and Saturday, June 3rd and 4th in Mobridge.

A friend of the family is also participating in the auction and is donating a 1969 Ford Fairlane 500-Tornio Cobra Jet Clone that you saw in the video.

To get more information on the auction and how to bid, click here.