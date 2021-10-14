Meet Sioux Falls Stampede’s head coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Stampede head coach Marty Murray played professional hockey for 15 years, including eight seasons in the NHL.

Murray was a fourth-round pick by Calgary in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. He also spent time with Philadelphia, Carolina, and Los Angeles, and built a name for himself with his work ethic.

“An offensive type player that worked hard every day and I knew I always had to look over my shoulder because somebody was there trying to take your job every day, so that’s kind of the style of hockey we want to play is a hard-working, upbeat style of hockey,” Murray said.

