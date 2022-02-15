SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The population of Sioux Falls grew by nearly 7,000 people last year, bringing the city’s total to more than 200,000.

But as the population grows, so do the number of patients for the city’s health systems. To serve the growing number of patients, both avera and sanford health are in constant recruitment mode, adding doctors, specialists and support staff to all Sioux Falls facilities.

“Doing more scholarships, more sign-on type bonuses than we’ve ever done before. And that’s in an attempt to help get additional help,” said Andy Munce, Sanford Health VP of Operations.

“We made a $50 million investment in our workforce, because we felt it was necessary to compete in this marketplace for food service workers and housekeepers,” said David Flicek, CEO Avera McKennan Hospital and University Center.

And as more doctors are added, Avera and Sanford are also more buildings to house the growing medical services available in the Sioux Falls area.

In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., find out how both organizations are planning to meet the health care needs of the region’s growing population.