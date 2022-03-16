MECKLING, S.D. (KELO) – After more than 50 years, a southeastern South Dakota eatery now has new owners. Toby’s Lounge in Meckling is known for its chicken.

If you’ve ever driven on Highway 50 just west of Vermillion, you’ve probably noticed this restaurant on the south side of the road.

In the tiny town of Meckling sits Toby’s Lounge.

Toby Larson opened the business back in the 1970s.

“He opened this place in 1971 as a gathering space, watering hole, eatery for local residents, farmers, and folks traveling through,” partner of Jane’s Boys, LLC, Tom Slattery said.

50 years later, the business has new owners.

Recently Jane’s Boys, LCC, run by brothers Tom, Nick, and Jim Slattery, purchased Toby’s.

The Slattery brothers

It all started last year after purchasing Whimp’s in Burbank.

“Within a couple weeks of going through the purchase process for Whimp’s we found out that Toby’s was possibly for sale and we pursued it,” operations manager, president of Janes Boys, LLC, Jim Slattery said.

Toby’s was officially purchased on February 22nd.

This place holds many special memories for the Slattery brothers.

“Our uncle Mike who passed away a couple years ago, he was loading beer into the cooler back here a couple days before the place opened, cracked the mirror here, and Toby never replaced it, said ‘why would I,’ and we appreciate that because it’s a nice reminder of the connection our families have to this place,” Tom Slattery said.

Tom Slattery, who also owns JJ’s Wine, Spirits, & Cigars in Sioux Falls, even poured his first drink here.

“Standing right here, this is where it all started for me 31 years ago, Toby teaching me how to measure a shot into a glass, Toby never let anything be free poured, and I actually use that tool today in my business,” Tom Slattery said.

For Jim Slattery, this place led him to meeting his wife.

“She was a cook here and she had been cooking here since 1992 until 1997, actually Tom and my wife Carmen, worked together here for a while,” Jim Slattery said.

While Toby’s has changed ownership, the Slattery’s don’t plan on changing what the restaurant is known for – and that’s the broasted chicken.

“There’s a secret recipe and it’s been handed down, my wife knows it, Tom knows it, because they’ve worked here before, it’s a special recipe, and every cook that has worked here knows that process and it has remained consistent for the last 50 years,” Jim Slattery said.

But they do have some of their own ideas to add to the menu.

“That will be some fantastic, new, saucy wings, both broasted, naked, fried, and also a boneless variety, with a bunch of different sauces,” Jim Slattery said.

While the brothers look forward to continuing the legacy of Toby’s, they also say taking on this business is a testament to their mother, Jane, which is why their company is called Jane’s Boys, LLC.

“Jane Sealy is her maiden name, grew up in Meckling as my brother Tom said, a mile south, and three quarters of a mile east from here on the Sealy farm, family has resided in this area for over 112 years, and so knowing that and knowing what the history is with Meckling, Vermillion, Burbank, we were designed to own this place,” partner, secretary Jane’s Boys, LLC, Nick Slattery said.

Now the brothers look forward to giving others the opportunity to make memories for generations to come.

“It’s quite emotional to stand back here now, 30 years later, knowing that we own this place and we are going to be able to pour many drinks here for many people and even give some other people a start through hiring and mentoring,” Tom Slattery said.

The brothers also plan to start having more drinks like cocktails and wine.