Med school applications on the rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of students applying at the USD Sanford School of medicine has increased during the pandemic. Not by just a little, but by a lot.

In 2020 there were just over 700 applications for med school, this past year there were over 1,000. One new doctor doing his internship at Sanford Hospital says he gave up a career in music because he wanted to help people.

“It might sound cliché but I ultimately wanted a career that let me use my tactile skills as a musician that was very academically rigorous and something that I could go to the end of my life, you know look forward to the end of my life and something I could ask myself. Did I do enough? And have that answer be yes,” surgical intern Dr. Zach Lawrence said.

In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll take a look at a trend sweeping medical schools across the country. Some are calling it the “Fauci affect.”