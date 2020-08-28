Match made in heaven

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon woman has scarred her husband for life, but in a good way.

Shane Eichelberg donated one of his kidneys to his wife Bri last month after they learned he was a perfect match.

When we last saw Bri Eichelberg she was in tears and a bit scared.

“Thinking back the doctors came in and I had to dialysis and as a 26-year-old I never thought I’d ever have to do that,” Bri said.

Bri was in need of a new kidney. Doctors told them it was one in a million chance that a spouse would be a perfect match, but her husband Shane was the one in a million.

They had their surgeries on July 27th, but the prep work began the day before.

“I think we spent most of the night together, because we were both kind of anxious about everything,” Bri said.

Shane’s surgery to remove one of his kidneys was first. Bri says it took longer than expected.

“So I’m just sitting there waiting, wondering what’s happening with him, because it’s taking forever,” Bri said.

The delay, which backed up Bri’s surgery, was caused by the size of Shane’s kidney, which also made for another long procedure.

“His kidney was so large that they have to really maneuver it to get it in me, so it took quite a bit of time, so I didn’t get done until about 6:30 that night,” Bri said.

The surgeries went as well as could be expected.

“I was excited, nervous, but I was excited to get some normalcy back in her life and our lives, so I mean, it went awesome, I think it went as well as it possibly could,” Shane said.

They say Bri’s new kidney started working immediately and both are back home now.

Shane is already back to work. And if you look around, you’ll see there’s something missing here, her dialysis machine.

“It’s awesome to not have to do dialysis and to feel normal again because once everything settles down we can travel and I won’t have to worry about doing dialysis just worry about bringing my meds with me every day,” Bri said.,

A lot of anti-rejection meds.

“I take eight in the morning and eight at night and an additional two of a separate pill in the morning and night as well, every day, along with a lot of other medications,” Bri said.

Aside from her medications, Bri says she feels fine except one area of her body where her new kidney is located.

“They put it down quite a bit lower than what they were expecting they were going to do since it was so large I can see a bulge down in my stomach area, thanks a lot huh” (laughs), Bri said.

The two are grateful for how well things turned out and they are equally as grateful to family and friends, who donated to their GoFundMe page.

“Both of us being out of work, are very appreciative of everybody who donated and the doctors who took care of us, very appreciative of everyone,” Bri said.

“Blown away by everybody who has reached out to us and donated and all the thoughts and prayers we had I truly believe that’s why it went so well, doctors were amazing, nurses were amazing, we are very blessed, with all the support we’ve received,” Shane said.

“It just reassures us of how we were so meant to be together, I wouldn’t change it, I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Shane said.

Shane missed three weeks of work.

Bri says she’ll go back to work in late September.