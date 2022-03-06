HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Much of South Dakota has seen a big boost in population over the past two years, but for the past two decades, the city of Harrisburg has experienced explosive growth which has reshaped the community.

One city employee has had a front-row seat to the changes, serving as Harrisburg’s Director of Finance since 2002.

“I have lived in Harrisburg my whole life,” Mary McClung said.

Mary McClung is the shining example of a Harrisburg native: she grew up in town, married a boy from town, raised her family in Harrisburg and even worked for the city of Harrisburg for the past 20 years.

“It’s great to have Mary around, she’s born and raised in Harrisburg, knows every sidewalk in town that’s been placed and when it was and what for and what paid for it and she can name it without even looking it up,” Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck said.

That is until about five years ago.

“I knew all the street names, I don’t know all the street names anymore, that’s crazy,” McClung said.

Harrisburg has had an incredible growth story throughout Mary’s lifetime, but even more so during her past 20 years serving as the city’s Finance Director.

“The population when I started was around 900 some, maybe 998. Now its over 7,000,” McClung said.

All of those new residents have led to new services and shops people in Harrisburg could only dream about when Mary was growing up or even raising her own family.

“We would saved it up for a week trip into Sioux Falls to grab your groceries,” McClung said.

Now Harrisburg has two grocery stores, a Dollar General and a hardware store, just part of the growing list of businesses that are adding even more funds for Mary to track at city hall.

“Back when we started there just wasn’t a whole lot, our sales tax was very small. It was probably the two bars you’d have some sales tax from, the gas station,” McClung said. “The sales tax revenue has grown over the years, it’s probably as much as what our budget was back when I started, now we have a full budget of millions of dollars.”

Mary is in charge of writing every check the city of Harrisburg sends out.

“When I first come on it was $400,000 to $500,00 we’d write out a month; now we’re up in the millions we write out in checks monthly,” Mayor Wenck said.

One of the changes will be growing Harrisburg’s finance department. While Mary managed all of the city’s finances on her own, the increased number of water accounts, city staff members and monthly bills means the finance department will likely be adding more faces after Mary retires.