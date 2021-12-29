Making the workplace more appealing during a wage war

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wage war is growing across the country as companies compete for workers.

South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in November, creating an even tighter labor market. The pressure has led many companies to get creative and find new ways to make their workplace more attractive.

“What is the culture like? How can I be the best version of myself for a company if I come to work for you? Wellness initiatives are what employers are able to use as part of what shifts that culture– what makes them unique, what they’re able to offer beyond what was the standard employee package,” said Trisha Dohn, Founder and CEO of Well365.

In Wednesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll find out how this employee-focused mindset is helping more local companies grow and maintain their workforce.