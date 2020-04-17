Making a difference one meal at a time

YANKTON, S.D (KELO) – Earlier this month Governor Kristi Noem announced all public schools will be closed the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19. While schools have made adjustments to make sure students are still learning during this time, they are also working to make sure students aren’t going hungry.

In the Yankton School District staff members continue to make sure kids have meals everyday.​

This group is doing much more than just packing meals, They’re making sure kids have enough food to eat during this unprecedented time.

“Anybody can come get these meals, you don’t have to be free or reduced, anybody who feels there’s a need,” child nutrition director, Sandi Kramer said.

The district is distributing meals twice a week at four different locations, the high school, middle school, and two elementary schools.

“On Mondays, we do three meals, that’s breakfast and lunch which totals out to be six meals and then on Thursdays we are doing four meals which is 8 meals which is breakfast and lunch,” Kramer said.

That is enough meals for kids to have breakfast and lunch each day of the week, including weekends.

“For parents, it’s just one less thing that they have to worry about and helping them, and for the kids, it’s a lot of things they can cook themselves because some parents are working from home and they’re trying to do things, but these are all prepackaged items they can do in the microwave,” Kramer said.

Kramer says the need is growing. In fact she says they have handed out more than 56,000 meals since March.

“It started out with about 566 kids and now we are up to about 1,800 students getting meals,” Kramer said.

And that takes a lot of planning and teamwork.

“There’s so much that goes into the pack, from the menu planning to making sure we get all the USDA guidelines, to just the preparation is huge, we start prepping as soon as we are done serving one meal, we are starting on the next meal,” kitchen manager/production supervisor, Desiree Anderberg said.

When challenges arise, staff members here get creative to keep things going smoothly.

“Distributors are having a hard time keeping up with the food we’ve switched to,” Kramer said. “We like to use the prepackaged fruit cups, and so does everybody else in South Dakota and all across the nation, so we’ve actually started cupping our own fruit and freezing it and putting it in the packs so it helps keep the meals cold.”

Kramer credits her staff with all the hard work they’re doing each day.

“We couldn’t of done this and fed kids without people like that,” Kramer said.

And all that hard work is making a difference in the community.

“If we reach one child, ten children, that may not have any food, this may be their only food for the weekend, food for the week, we do make a difference, and we do have a lot of families that aren’t working right now so that right there is huge in this community,” Anderberg said.

Typically, meals are distributed between 10:30 and 1:00 on Mondays and Thursdays. You can find more information on that on the district’s Facebook page.