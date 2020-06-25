Maher looks back on his time as Sioux Falls School Superintendent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a few days, the Sioux Falls School District will have a new superintendent.

For the last five years, Brian Maher has led the school district.

He recently announced he will become the new executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

During his time in Sioux Falls, he has overseen a variety of changes in the district including new schools and a higher graduation rate.

“Think about those individuals who have a high school diploma who otherwise wouldn’t have had one. I would rank that up there above the brick and mortar and cool factor with passing the bond issue,” Maher said.

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll look back at Maher’s tenure here and what he hopes for the future.