Love at first slice

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Where you met your spouse, or even where you had your first date, may be a place you never forget. Now one KELOLAND restaurant is making sure those first dates are remembered.

There aren’t many restaurants in Yankton that have been around for 60 years. Charlie’s Pizza House is one of the few exceptions.

In those 60 years, many couples have had their first dates here… or even met at the restaurant known for its celebrity-inspired slices of pizza.

Jean and Mike Binder met here back in the summer of 1977.

“I was a part time waitress here, I was taking a summer class over at Mount Marty College,” met husband at Charlie’s, Jean Binder said.

“At the time I was single and I didn’t know how to cook so I came up here all the time to eat, I had a friend that was a bartender here,” met wife at Charlie’s, Mike Binder said. “One day, Jean says to my friend hey I have a flat tire, can you come help me change it, and he said ‘yeah sure’, and I know my friend real well and the way he said it he wasn’t coming so when he walked around the corner I said Jean come here, and ‘I said I’ll come by your house.'”

And that’s the start of the couple’s love story.

“I changed her tire and that’s all I was going to do, and then it’s like your mind and your mouth aren’t working at the same time, and I say ‘so why don’t we do something’ and she goes, ‘what do you mean? Like a date?’ And I said ‘yes like a date’ and then we started dating and 40 years later here we are,” Mike Binder said.

It’s just one of the many relationships that started here at Charlie’s. Stories like the Binders’ led owner Chuck Rezac to put out this Facebook post, asking people to list their first date in the comments.

“I kind of wanted to throw it out there just to see what we could find, and the response was pretty awesome, Facebook said 22,000 people saw it and there was about 60 different comments,” owner, Chuck Rezac said.

To help honor those love stories, you’ll now find plaques on the walls.

“We’re starting to put little plaques and hearts with names and dates on it and we want to keep continuing that if somebody has their first date we want to keep adding onto it and find out what it’s like in another 60 years,” Rezac said.

Rezac says the stories keep coming in.

“Quite a few people have come in and been like this was our first date and it’s cool hearing stories about that,” Rezac said. Kind of feels like this restaurant is everybody from Yankton’s own restaurant so I want to keep getting the community involved in different things like that.”

So 40 years of marriage later, it’s the perfect place for this couple to keep sharing memories.

“The pizza is really good and there’s a sentimental part to this, but it’s mostly the pizza,” Mike Binder said.

“It’s sentimental reasons, but it’s a great atmosphere, the pizza is absolutely delicious, I’m biased, I met my husband here, but a lot of positive memories here with family and friends,” Jean Binder said.

Rezac says he will continue collecting the dates of couples who had first dates here.