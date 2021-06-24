Love and flowers are blooming in Castlewood, S.D.

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) – Giving flowers is a way of showing love, but they can also be grown with love, too.

What started as a small house in a garden and a big dream has blossomed into something new and beautiful for the Ruml family in Castlewood, South Dakota.

“I’m a dental hygienest by trade and after a decade in that career, I needed a change,” Jessi Ruml, owner of Pixie Acre Flower Farms said. “I just needed to kind of find myself again. I had four young children, my husband was working full-time as well.”

Four years ago, Jessi Ruml left her job to stay home with her four daughters during the summer. Together, they grew vegetables and flowers to sell at the Farmer’s Market.

“My husband looked at me and he’s like, ‘I can’t believe how happy you are.’ And I was like, I am, you know, like it took him like to say that to realize to kind of like, self-reflect and be like, I am so happy,” Jessi said.

After that, Jessi took online flower farming classes and planted Pixie Acres Flower Farm into reality.

“And I was like, this is my calling,” she said.

As a family, the Rumls grow 65 different varieties of flowers to sell in bouquets at farmer’s markets and for weddings. They also recently started a design studio where groups can come and learn how to put together their own flowery creations.

“I like how the field is so pretty at this one point and then we get to just sit in the flowers,” 11-year-old Ava Ruml said.

“I like the smell of flowers,” 9-year-old Bostyn Ruml said.

“I like to help my mom,” 8-year-old Collyns Ruml said.

“I like to plant with my mom,” 5-year-old Drew Ruml said.

“They’re just like other children, they complain when they have to pull weeds, you know, but they help water and they’ll help me with bouquets,” Jessi said. “My oldest is eleven now and she is like my checkout girl at the farm cart. She loves to, you know, do the cash and the credit card machine and stuff. They’re super helpful.”

The name for the farm stems from a playhouse Jessi’s husband built for the girls.

“One of my friends was over and I was like, I got to figure out a name, like we got to figure this out,” Jessi said. “And she’s like, ‘you know, I really think that you should base it around the fairy house because it’s so cool. So we were like, fairy house acres, we’re like, ope, too long. So then we found Pixie Acres and that’s kind of where it came from, which is perfect because it’s from the root of where, you know, why we did this.”

Though the flowers aren’t in full bloom just yet this season, the love on this farm is.

“Being home and being with the girls like the whole time you’re doing it and getting your hands dirty, you know, like actually growing something for somebody else,” Jessi said.

Jessi’s mission is to spread the beauty that South Dakota has to offer.

“It’s a ton of work. It’s like, twelve hour days, all day, everyday. But to cultivate beauty for other people is incredibly special,” she said. “Like, to see their faces, like when you hand them fresh flowers, like, South Dakota-grown flowers, it’s really special.”

Jessi Ruml says they hope to start a pumpkin patch this year so they can invite people out to the farm in the fall to see the last flower blooms and pick up a pumpkin.