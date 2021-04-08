Looking into Minnesota’s latest supreme court ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent Minnesota Supreme Court ruling involving alcohol consumption and rape is gaining national attention.

The Minnesota state legislature is now facing mounting pressure to change the loophole cited in the supreme court ruling that says any victim who chooses to consume alcohol is not considered mentally incapacitated, limiting prosecution of perpetrators.

“To assume that then means that someone is consenting to something else, or that they’re saying, when I’ve consumed alcohol and I get to the point of intoxication, there’s no recourse if something like a sexual assault happens to me, is just such a devastating thing for victims,” Michelle Trent, The Compass Center Executive Director, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll talk about the impact of this highly publicized case is having on sexual assault survivors across the country and how the law could change in Minnesota.