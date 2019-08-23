Looking ahead to the second season at Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Organizers of Levitt at the Falls are already looking at how they’re going to top this summer’s successful launch of free music in downtown Sioux Falls.

This year’s attendance more than tripled expectations. And Levitt leaders expect a big turnout again for next year. This free music model for downtown has generated a lot of community support

“Sioux Falls, downtown Sioux Falls in particular, I really feel was ready for something like the Levitt to come to Sioux Falls and the numbers prove that. The vibe that you get out here on the lawn, it proved that,” Stacy Wrightsman with Sanford Health said.

Levitt at the Falls is planning more acts and a longer concert season next year. Find out what kind of challenges and opportunities that poses for organizers as they carve-out a musical niche downtown in Friday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10.