Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an unexpected job loss, medical bills, or something else entirely, many people are struggling right now. At the same time, there are local organizations stepping up to offer assistance and dignity.

For more than five years a unique event has been running in Rapid City called Wiener Wednesdays.

“We serve about over 300 hot dogs. Serve about 100 people or more, some low-income families, and it’s my favorite day.” Wiener Wednesday Organizer Sarah Robinson said.

Community support is always welcome on Wednesdays.

“If someone wants to come and help donate their time that’s always a plus for us. We’re here at the skate park every Wednesday from about 4 till we’re done, sometimes up to 6 pm.” Wiener Wednesday Organizer Tosha Shorthill said.

This event is more than just in the summertime. It is a full 52 weeks of the year, rain and snow, they will be here. Helping out the public every Wednesday.

“During the summer we get a lot more people, sometimes up to 200 and some people. We’ve served up to 500 hot dogs on a Wednesday before during the summer. Winter is typically a little bit slower which is good because people need to be inside where it’s warm.” Shorthill said.

These women are working to give back, and appreciate the feedback they receive.

“We hear good things, that it’s good what we do. We get offered help, we get a lot of donations from my clients with my cleaning service, so we always have extra clothes for everybody.” Robinson said.

These ladies took it over from Ted Hayward who started the event back in 2018. Hayward is now working on giving back through another project, Showered With Hope.

“The inspiration for this is, our homeless friends here in town, they need a place to shower. They can’t always go to the mission, they can’t always go to the Y. It’s expensive to go to the truck stops and places like that, taking a shower. So our objective is to take a shower to them.” Showed With Hope Organizer Ted Hayward said.

Since Hayward has created events like Biscuits and Gravy Sundays and Wiener Wednesdays, he’s established connections throughout the city.

“A lot of support from the community, like Loyal Plumbing is doing all the plumbing in it. Kilowatt Electric as of right now was doing all of the electricity in it. We’ve got a lot of great people behind it.” Hayward said.

Hayward hopes to get Showered With Hope running as soon as possible.

If you would like to help with the Wednesday event you can visit here to contact Sarah Robinson.