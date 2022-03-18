SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holly Vandenberg is a talented pianist and has played the piano since a very young age. She’s also blind.

Holly has never let her disability keep her from doing what she loves.

During the pandemic, she performed live shows from her living room.

But not anymore. She recently started performing in person again, like here at the Good Samaritan Society.





Holly Vandenberg

“I’ve been blind since birth and I started playing piano at the age of 1 year old and I started taking lessons when I was 5 and took lessons for 16 years and then I studied music in college where I went to college at University of Mankato State and after graduation, I’ve been working on my music career full-time,” Holly said.

“I moved to Sioux Falls 5 years ago in 2017, I’m originally from Pipestone, Minnesota and I was so glad to move here because my music career just blossomed and took off,” Holly said.

“I’ve played at a lot of retirement communities, I’ve played at a lot of restaurants, I’ve sold my albums at the Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival and I’ve just had so much fun playing for everyone and sharing my music with everyone,” Holly said.

“Oh she’s wonderful, beautiful, I can’t believe it, I always wished I could play like that, but I didn’t have the ability,” Betty Berglin resident said.

Holly has recorded seven albums and is showing no signs of letting up.

“I basically love giving them something to look forward to and I love putting smiles on their faces and give them something to break up their day,” Holly said.

“Holly is an inspiration to everyone being blind and learning how to play the piano so well, and definitely inspires people and having these residents listen to her and sing along with her is something they thoroughly enjoy,” Taryn Siemonsma-Garry activities and wellness supervisor at Prairie Creek Lodge said.

“I tailor make my shows to whatever my audience is and my fans want. And for some of my piano engagements, I even sing, so it depends on what everyone is looking for,” Holly said.

If you’d like to buy one of Holly’s albums, click here.