SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s high school football games, police briefings or breaking news, livestreaming events have become a way of life for a lot of us all thanks to modern technology.

“Get it, fight, oh,” Chantel Olson of Sioux Falls said.

Chantel Olson, who lives in Sioux Falls, relies on livestreaming.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“My son is now a freshman in New York playing hockey and I can’t go to his games, so this is the only way I get to watch him play,” Olson said.

Because Preston’s games are livestreamed,

“Get it, there you go, go go go, yeah, whoo in the five hole, whoo,” Olson screamed.

Olson got to witness his first goal as a college hockey player.

“I would have missed that if not for livestreaming, so it means the world to me,” Olson said.

It means the world to others too, because if games are livestreamed, fans can watch from anywhere in the world.

“I typically use the livestream to watch my nephew Carter Bultman, he’s in Iowa and I’m here in Buffalo, Wyoming; to get to see him play every Friday is huge; especially now that he’s a senior,” Jenn Strong said.

Bultman is a running back for West Sioux in Hawarden, Iowa and thanks to his speed, he’s making a name for himself; ‘Lightning Bult’.

“I just love it, I love being able to get to see him,” Strong said.

If his games weren’t livestreamed, Strong knows she and so many other family members would be missing out on moments and memories that will last a lifetime.

“It keeps families together, you get to watch them as a family my mom tunes in my sisters tune in my brother tunes in we all watch him together,” Strong said.

There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to livestream games.

“The hard part is reaching out to all the AD’s and making sure it’s okay we come to the game and then it’s just getting all the prep work ready,” KELOLAND Media Group digital reporter Grant Sweeter said. “I always say I’ve got like 50 or 60 pounds of gear that I have to bring with me.”

On this night, Sweeter is setting up to livestream a high school football playoff game.

Sweeter has to study the starting lineups, numbers and names so that when he’s calling the game, he knows what he’s talking about.

“For football, it’s a little more challenging because each team has 70 to 80 players on it, so I’ve got my folder and throw your papers in there,” Sweeter said.

Sweeter knows he’s providing a valuable resource to families.

“It’s convenient where you can watch a couple of games from home and it’s as good of a production as anything. I think that’s the coolest part these high school players are getting HD quality games, I mean this is quality stuff, these people can sit at home and watch and listen, you get to football season and it gets quite cold outside,” Sweeter said.

Even in the cold, Sweeter says he doesn’t mind because he knows he’s providing an invaluable service to families who either can’t make it to games or just choose to stay home. Whatever the reason more and more people are livestreaming.

“I think the pandemic did that too, before that I don’t know how big livestreaming was, but when the pandemic hit they were limiting people in the stadium they were telling people you shouldn’t go out into large crowds and because of that I think people started to tune in and that’s when we saw our numbers climb up a bit and then I think people said you know what this is a lot better, I’ll stay home and save a little money as opposed to go buying a ticket I’ll just watch the game this way,” Sweeter said.

Some really don’t have any other choice.

“They are so far away and I take his little football game everywhere I go I take it to go watch Buffalo High School football games, I take my phone and watch him play his game, while I’m watching the Buffalo game,” Strong said.

Chantel Olson says she’ll keep watching her son on livestream from more than a thousand miles away.

“As much as I’d love to be there, this is the only way I can do it right now,” Olson said.

KELOLAND Sports has livestreamed 223 games since 2018 with nearly 190,000 views and we’re not done yet.