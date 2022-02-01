SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keeping stores shelves fully-stocked has been a challenge for many businesses during the pandemic.

But Sioux Falls-based Lewis Drug, and its 57 stores throughout the region, says it’s been able to keep up with demand. It helps to be a nimble, family-run business to keep its customers satisfied during these trying time.

“We have a lot more product than a lot of the big boxes do because we use multiple sources. We can buy shorter quantities, get it quicker, and keep buying it,” said Mark Griffin, President and CEO of Lewis Drug.

That kind of flexibility is what has helped Lewis Drug stay in business for the past 80 years.

On Tuesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll look back on the early days of Lewis, and how prescriptions and popcorn helped with the company’s early success.