SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the Levitt at the Falls concert season means an increase of visitors to Downtown Sioux Falls.

Summertime brings a lot of outdoor concerts, events and activities for everyone to enjoy. One of the biggest venues is Levitt at the Falls.

“Levitt at the Falls is proud to be a part of the economic development of our community,” Nancy Halverson, Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, said.

Built in 2019 for $4 million, the Levitt is expected to make more than that every year.

“What we found was that each year, that $4 million investment originally brought $5 million back in economic impact annually,” Halverson said.

The venue showcases 50 free concerts from local and national bands from June to September. Bringing in people not just from South Dakota, but from all over the world.

“At this point, we have seen people from every state in the nation and also 15 countries,” Halverson said.

“On average we’ll see about 1,800 at a concert, but we’ve had as many as 8,000 here for a concert,” Halverson said.

While people are in town for the concert, they’re likely visiting other parts of Downtown Sioux Falls as well.

“We see people coming to downtown because the Levitt is a driving force, and then they enjoy the local restaurants, hotels, shops, all the amenities that are going in here,” Halverson said.

The Levitt at the Falls concerts do more than just bring in entertainment; it’s bringing revenue and foot traffic for businesses across the street.

Business listing at the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls | June 2022

The Jones 421 building hosts a variety of restaurants, shops and boutiques and summertime is the busiest season.

“Once we have the foot traffic coming in from the concerts, it will triple our revenue that we had within the slow season,” Del’Inkka Beaudion, owner of Swamp Daddy’s, said.

Beaudion has been busy preparing for the summer rush.

“We’ve expanded our menu, expanded our dining experience, our dining room for customers and we’ve also added a bar,” Beaudion said.

And it’s just one of the eateries you’ll find here.

“You get a good variety of a lot of unique businesses and we’re just happy to be a part of that, being able to offer authentic Louisiana style food,” Beaudion said.

Just across the hall from Swamp Daddy’s, you will find Intoxibakes cooking up boozy-infused treats.

“We definitely try to have at least 16 of our booze-alcohol infused cupcakes as well as a great variety of our bars, cookies and non-boozy cupcakes,” co-owner Shannon Johnson said.

She also sees more people exploring the downtown area during the concerts.

“It’s nice with the Levitt coming down to this side of Downtown, it does bring a lot of people to the 4-6th street area,” said Johnson.

The Levitt really connects the Falls Park with the rest of the Downtown,” said Borjan Jaksic, Owner.

Around the corner, you can find Boki cooking up gyros and homemade gelato.

“For the summer we will have a lemon basil and obviously our strawberry and mango so it’s really refreshing,” Jaksic said.

Jaksic says summertime brings in a 30 to 40 percent increase in sales.

“Having a small business around each other, we kind of advertise for each other. We have our own customers and they go, ‘Hey look at this, never knew this was here’ and vice versa as well. So we work together really nicely,” Jaksic said.

Just three blocks down from the Levitt is the new location for Papa Woody’s and its pizza.

“We take a lot of pride in our food that it’s hot and fresh. Our oven cooks a pizza in 4 minutes,” owner Lisa Esser said.

And being across the street from the Levitt is good for take-out orders.

“A lot of people will call ahead to order pickup and go sit and have a picnic on the lawn at the Levitt,” Esser said.

They are also opening the patio for those who want to dine outside.

“You can sit out there and have a meal and some drinks and actually hear the Levitt concerts,” Esser said.

Esser says the Levitt is sparking new interest in the Downtown area.

“It’s bringing a lot of awareness to this area so people that haven’t come down here for several years are starting to now check out what’s going on,” Esser said.

Which is the goal for Levitt at the Falls.

“It really is about creating that welcoming environment, and once you feel welcome, you’re going to take advantage of the things around here and make it your place, and that’s what we want here,” Halverson said.

The next concert “Avey Grouws Band” is this Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. You can find the concert line-up here.