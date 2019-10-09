Lessons learned from September tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – About this time last month, we were getting our first glimpse of severe storm damage from rain, high winds and three tornadoes.

A majority of the clean-up is finished in Sioux Falls, but recovery efforts continue.

City leaders and Minnehaha County leaders are looking at what went well and what they could’ve done better for storm response.

Sioux Falls emergency manager Regan Smith says one aspect he thinks went well was the volunteer response.

“The City could not have done all of this. There’s a lot of work the City just can’t do on private property and it’s great for people to step up and to help their neighbors; help the people they don’t even know,” Smith said.

