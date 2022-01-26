Late-night talk show is boomin in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new late-night talk show circulating on the internet that’s shot and recorded right here in Sioux Falls.

It’s called Late Night Boomin with host Jack Unruh and sidekick local comedian Zach Dresch.

“We got a great team that helps out with everything, we have an awesome writing team, we meet about once a week and we write the show, and those guys can come up with stuff just like that,” Unruh said. “

The show is recorded in front of a live studio audience once a month at the Washington Pavilion.

