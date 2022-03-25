SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A former U.S. Senator from South Dakota will be celebrating a milestone birthday next week. Humboldt native Larry Pressler will turn 80 years old on March 29th. It was a birthday Pressler never expected to see, not that long ago. That’s because he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

It’s been 25 years since Larry Pressler served in the U.S. Senate. Yet he remains a reliable presence in Washington, DC in retirement.

“I thank all the people of South Dakota for letting me serve in Congress for 22 years. I still get up to the Senate prayer breakfast when I’m in Washington,” Pressler said.

And in just a matter of days, Pressler will be celebrating his 80th birthday.

“I’m truly a senior citizen now. So it goes by pretty fast,” Pressler said.

Pressler is in a much better place now than just over a year ago, when we interviewed him over the phone from his Baltimore, MD hospital room where he was being treated following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“It’s kind of a shocker. That’s almost a death sentence in the old days. But now they’ve got things fixed up so they can keep you going for a while. But I feel fine,” Pressler said.

Much of Pressler’s time in the DC area is spent undergoing more treatment.

“They check to see if my cancer is advancing and it seems lately it’s kind of stalled, so that’s a good sign, I guess, so I’m still here,” Pressler said.

The survival rate for pancreatic cancer is low compared to other types of cancers. Yet more aggressive treatments are helping patients live longer. Risk factors include smoking, diabetes, obesity and diet.

“The incidence of pancreatic cancer is rising and we’re not sure why that is happening. And so, it does make it very suspicious that our western diets and the high-fat foods and the high sugar content and our obesity is contributing to the rise of pancreatic cancer,” Avera Medical Group Oncologist Dr. Heidi McKean said.

Pressler is making plans beyond his 80th birthday, including a move from Washington to become a permanent resident of South Dakota later this year.

“That’s home and I’d like to do some college teaching out there and I’d like to drive around and walk around some of the places where I was in 4-H, agricultural places in South Dakota, used to go to county fairs and the state fair, so, it’s in my blood, so that’s where I want to end up,” Pressler said.

Pressler has reached out to assisted living centers in Sioux Falls, the city he plans to call home. Pressler also wants to make the move because of the medical care he’ll receive here.

“Sioux Falls has got very good cancer treatment at both the big hospitals. In fact, they’ve probably got better cancer treatment in Sioux Falls than they do anyplace else,” Pressler said.

There was a time, following Pressler’s cancer diagnosis that he never expected to reach the age of 80. But now with his birthday rapidly approaching, this former Republican, now an Independent, is reflecting upon his political career and his time on Capitol Hill.

“My legacy is as a centrist, willing to work with the other side; moderate, responsible senator, I hope,” Pressler said.

Pressler says he admires his former senate colleague, President Joe Biden, for announcing his “Cancer Moonshot” plan during the State of the Union address earlier this month. It calls for cutting cancer deaths by half within 25 years. However, Pressler says that cancer will always be with us, and it’s not something we can wish away.

