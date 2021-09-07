Lake Area Technical College alumna adds new sculpture to campus

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new sculpture to see on Lake Area Technical College’s campus.

“Reach” was unveiled in August. The artist is Lake Area Tech welding technology graduate Tessa Holien.

“I wanted something that left the sculpture open to your own interpretation of it and not to limit what you viewed the sculpture as. I wanted to show that you can reach for the world; you can reach for your own personal goals and everything in between,” Holien said.

