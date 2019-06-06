Kuchen, kolaches, and pizza

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re from South Dakota, you probably have tried the state dessert… kuchen. One KELOLAND business has been selling the German delicacy for nearly a decade. Now it’s expanding and adding more to its menu.

It’s a quiet day in the small town of Scotland, South Dakota. But at Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen and Specialties , there are big things happening.

Roger Pietz and his wife run this business.

“We started this business about 10 years ago in the basement of our house, we put a certified kitchen in there and we started there,” owner, Roger Pietz said.

They’ve since moved to this location on Fourth Street in Scotland. The state dessert was the first item on their menu.

“I grew up with this product, watched my mother make it all the while, but our product that we sell it is quite different from what my mother made, she had a thick crust, we do not,” Roger Pietz said.

About a year later, they added the Czech pastry, kolaches.

“We wanted to diversify a little bit and have another product and of course I grew up making Kolaches and I love Kolaches so, that’s what we went with.” Co-owner, Lori Pietz said.

Now you’ll be able to find the Pietz’s selling another homemade product.

“I wanted to start the pizza thing, my wife researched that all winter long, I wanted to come up with something different, homemade, everything made here, the crust, the sauce, just everything and I wanted to use as much South Dakota products as I could,” Roger Pietz said.

There are 6 varieties of pizza and each one is made from different South Dakota ingredients.

“We use the flax seed from Raymond, South Dakota, we use Brandt’s honey from Yankton, South Dakota, we use Dimock cheese, and we use Langer’s seasonings out of Gettyburg, South Dakota and on that label we put their label, it’s called South Dakota pizza, Mount Rushmore, made by us, made from scratch, and it’s been a hit,” Roger Pietz said.

Each one has a name unique to South Dakota.

“We have a Homesteader’s supreme, and then we make the Mammoth Three Meat, they’re all South Dakota names, we do a Prairie Pepperoni, we do the Farmer’s Luau which is like a Hawaiian, we do a garlic cheese which I thought would be my least favorite one, I ate it and I think I could eat it everyday, and then we do countryside cheese,” Roger Pietz said.

“We don’t have any sugar in our pizza, the sweetener is all honey and everything is homemade, so we make everything here,” Lori Pietz said.

And they’re hoping to add even more.

“We are also in the process, we want to do a chislic pizza and I know in this region it will go over well, we’re working on that,” Roger Pietz said.

“One of them will be a breakfast pizza and then I have a niece that has gluten intolerance so my goal is someday to come up with a gluten free crust also so people can enjoy that as well,” Lori Pietz said.

A South Dakota business, with a little something for everyone.

“For the first time in my life I can cover anybody, I can cover them with the dinner, because who doesn’t like pizza, I can cover them with the dessert, we have the state dessert, we can cover it all the way around, and if you want a kolache in between we can cover you with that too,” Roger Pietz said.

Roger says they sell products in over 50 stores in South Dakota, including in the Black Hills.