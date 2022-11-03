SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the most familiar voices on Sioux Falls radio has moved. Longtime KTWB radio morning show DJ and Under the Hood host Chris Carter has left behind big city radio to return to his roots in Minnesota.

This building outside of Worthington holds a lot of memories for Chris Carter. Home of 4 radio stations, including US95 the Hot Country Highway. Chris spent his early years in radio here. In fact, he was working here when he got the call from Sioux Falls radio station KTWB 22 years ago. For the last 14 years, he was one half of the popular Chris and Doc show.

Living in Luverne made the decision to go back to his old station a possibility. It was his longtime friendship with Matt Widboom that tipped the scales. They worked together here in the ’90s.

“We always talked about me coming back and us doing the show again,” said Chris.

“I thought, well, someday we will work together again. It might be when he’s retired from what he’s doing now. I mean, he’s in the big-time, big-time radio guy, and I always give him big-time static about that,” said Matt.

Matt is godfather to Chris’s daughter, and the two old friends had season tickets to the Vikings.

“I just kept on him, and I said now is a good time. What do you think?”

“It kind of happened fast. Everything fell into place, and here I am,” said Chris.

We caught up with the pair on their second day on the air together. nats banter-

Matt is a full-time farmer, and his love of radio keeps him on the air a few hours a day. During harvest, he even did a few of his shifts from the cab of his combine, thanks to technology.

Matt says their friendship may seem odd at first.

“He’s a city boy from the heart of the Twin Cities, and I’m a country kid that I’ve never left the farm that I was born on. But yet we’ve had just the enjoyment of making each other laugh, I think is a big part of it,” said Matt.

For Chris, the first few days back at work have brought a flood of memories. For instance when his son was born he was going to cut back his hours to be a stay at home dad.

“My boss at the time said oh man, I really need you here. Just bring him in. So for the first year of my son’s life, I brought him to work here every day, sat in the studio, he sat next to me in his car seat, and when he woke up, if he started crying we were on the air I would feed him.

“We had a pack and play out in the lobby, and he was just part of the station for the first year, and now he’s in Florida, and he’s a pilot.”

Even as he returns to his roots, Chris admits a 14-year run with the Chris & Doc show wasn’t easy to leave behind.

“I miss those guys terribly, I think some of them miss me, maybe not all of them it was emotional for sure that last day over there was pretty hard, pretty hard.”

Tom Hanson: Tell me about Doc.

“Doc is more than my friend. We have worked together for over 20 years, and for the last 14, we literally spent 5 to 8 hours a day within 5 feet of each other. I miss him terribly. That’s been by far the hardest part of this.” said Chris.

The change for Chris does not include his duties on the nationally syndicated Under the Hood show. Every Thursday, he will continue to head to Garretson to record with Shannon and Russ. The show airs on more than 200 radio stations across the country.

So while some things will remain the same, he is still adjusting to a new normal. And says the experience has given him a new perspective on making big changes in life.

“The future for me is the same as it was two months ago I can see myself doing this forever, I don’t see any reason why this would change. However I realize anything can happen, it’s neat, it has really made me realize you can just make a change for the better and it doesn’t have to be some huge issue you can move you can change jobs you can start to work out, I’m not going to do that, but I could,” said Chris.

Entertaining and informative, the key to any morning show, whether it’s in Sioux Falls or Worthington.