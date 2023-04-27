SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –“The charge stems from 20-21 when he pointed a gun at his ex-wife,” deputy said.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force is going over a stack of felony warrants that they’ll serve to some of the county’s most wanted and dangerous suspected criminals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We feel they may be leaving town or we have some good intell that just came in. You know going into tonight something might happen tonight where their whole focus is going to be on somebody totally different,” Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Before they head out they gear up with bullet proof vests and weapons, because they never know how wanted suspects will react when they show up.

“If we have more people to cover a place, more containment, they are less likely to run,”

Sergeant Ryan Qualseth has been in law enforcement for 19 years…seven of those with the Fugitive Task Force.

“We are not undercover, but we run in unmarked vehicles so we can get just a little bit of a hesitation from our suspects we are looking for if they can’t recognize us for five seconds it gives us an advantage to get up closer to them to try and contain any flight,” Qualseth said.

The first suspect on the top of their list is considered the most dangerous, but that can change in a heartbeat.

“We are looking for Jacob Evans, his charge stems from a couple of year old charges he pointed a firearm at someone ,” Qualseth said.

Sgt Qualseth says Evans is also known to attack others with sharp edged tools and is known to frequent the Arena Motel.

“He’s still a danger to the community he’s still out there threatening others and we have this aggravated assault warrant,” Sgt Ryan Qualseth said.

We are getting closer to the Arena Motel.

“When we see you pull into the parking lot we’ll call out, 10-4”

They have information that Evans has been staying in room 34.

The deputies knock and are greeted by someone, but Evans is not there. They’ll try again later.

As we were driving away, though, Sergeant Qualseth got a radio message about that woman in red shorts, who was quite loud and saying things to the deputies.

“Hey there’s a woman here, I think she might be wanted we are going to stop by with her if you guys are good with that,” deputy said.

So, we drive back and sure enough after they questioned her, she had outstanding warrants too for eluding police.

“That was probably not a good idea for her,” Qualseth laughs.

“She just drew a lot of attention to herself which probably wasn’t a good idea,” Qualseth said.

A lot of people they’re arresting these days, they’ve seen before.

“There’s a vast majority who are repeat offenders, they either get released form the criminal justice system or the charges get dropped and they commit new crimes,” Qualseth said.

Sergeant Qualseth says getting people to cooperate when they arrive on scene isn’t always easy.

“Sometimes they want to do the right thing and get somebody off the street who is wanted; sometimes they don’t like that person and so they’re doing for revenge and giving us the information,” Qualseth said.

This year, the Fugitive Task Force added a city police officer to the team, something they’ve done occasionally in years past.

“Looking at the landscape, when I became Chief wanted to make it an emphasis to get our department back involved in that task force because the reality is our cases are going to be connected,” Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Chief Thum says the police and sheriff’s office work well together, so it makes sense to join forces on the task force.

“Alright let’s brief the next one,” deputy said.

The next one is this guy who is wanted for child pornography.

So they come up with a game plan and head out to the last place he was known to reside.

They surround the house and then make entry.

Sheriff’s deputies escorted Daniel Siegling out of this apartment building and walked him right past our cameras.

“He was in there alone, he actually answered the door surprisingly,” Deputy Sheriff Ryan Qualseth said.

But deputies say Siegling didn’t answer it right away.

“When we knocked, there wasn’t a peep hole, so, he couldn’t see who we were outside the door, he opened the door and he was surprised to see it was us,” Qualseth said.

Prosecutors said in court, Siegling had over 300 videos and pictures of child pornography, mostly of young children being raped.

Siegling only has one prior felony conviction out of Brookings County, but the judge in this case called him a danger to the community and set bond at $100 thousand dollars cash.

The next stop, could be more dangerous.

“Alright Owen Simundson is wanted for grand theft firearms history of aggravated eluding,” deputy said.

In other words he doesn’t like to be caught by police.

They got good intel where he’s living, so they load up and head that way.

“We’re going to want to get him inside an apartment before he can get to a vehicle,” Qualseth said.

They go up to the apartment door.

“Hello how are you, I was wondering if I could show you a picture of someone we are looking for,” deputy said.

Once again, the suspect isn’t here.

The deputies say that’s kind of the nature of this job, sometimes you find them and sometimes you don’t, but that won’t keep them from trying.

“We’d rather not go out and look for anybody, but if you’ve committed a crime or did something illegal, you’re going to get caught, it’s just a matter of when,” Phillips said.