Keeping Jaxon’s smile alive

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Agriculture is South Dakota’s leading industry. However, it’s an industry where sometimes the unexpected can happen.

In 2017, the Boomsma family lost their 7-year-old son, Jaxon, in a farming accident.

Jaxon Boomsma’s family remembers him as someone who always had a smile on his face and loved to have fun.

“He was a happy go lucky kid, always had a smile on his face, in our family, you know you always have one in every crowd that is a jokester and he was that, he never took things to serious, just a lot of fun,” Jaxon’s dad, Troy Boomsma said.

As the youngest of four, Jaxon enjoyed being outdoors, including hunting and spending time at his grandparents’ farms.

“He loved going to the farm, he loved spending time, we’d go to the farm quite a bit,” Troy Boomsma said.

But in April of 2017, just before Easter, Jaxon was tragically killed in a farming accident.

It’s a day the family will never forget.

“There’s days you cry a lot but the one thing that I’ve learned from them and going through this is that it’s our faith in God, knowing that we will see Jaxon again someday,” Troy Boomsma said.

Since then, the Boomsma family and friends have been working to keep Jaxon’s smile alive.

“One thing that really stuck out about him was the smile on his face and you don’t forget that smile,” Troy Boomsma said.

That’s where the JLB Mission 23 Committee comes in.

The little boy’s family and friends have set up a Jaxon Boomsma Memorial Fund. Amanda Adamson is one of the members.

“We have tried to be that support group for Sarah and Troy and family and we vow to keep Jaxon’s smile alive through that memorial,” JLB Mission 23 member, Amanda Adamson said. “We’ve done memorial events to raise funds for the memorial itself and all the things that it has contributed to.”

The Jaxon Boomsma Memorial Fund also serves as a nonprofit. It helps improve the community.

“The first year we had a celebration at the park to raise money to give back to the park, we finished the basketball court, put three spinners in, a water fountain, really give back to the park,” Boomsma said.

It also helps provide an annual scholarship to Yankton seniors, and also promotes farm safety.

“We have helped promote and donate t-shirts to the local 4H, they do a good job putting a camp on, and utilizing the funds for a farm safety book,” Boomsma said.

The book, created by family members, is called, “Staying Safe on the Farm with Jaxon.”

“The farm is like a big playground for kids, and our goal for the farm safety book is to not only educate kids but adults as well,” Boomsma said.

By keeping Jaxon’s smile alive, family and friends hope to help prevent other tragedies from happening.

“By sharing our story, we hope it has some impact and hopefully it will help others,” Boomsma said.

You can make donations at First National Bank in Yankton to the Jaxon Boomsma Memorial Fund.

We’ve provided a link to the “Jaxon L. Boomsma Keep His Smile Alive Memorial,” Facebook page here.