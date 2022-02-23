RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A career in law enforcement is not a walk in the park. In fact, it can be very mentally and physically draining for deputies, officers and their families.

Every day law enforcement officers respond to all kinds of reports ranging from missing people to crashes and domestic violence.

“It’s very important to decompress after work and not take it home with you, take it out on your family, or even your friends. It’s mentally draining being here,” Johnson said.

Employees at the sheriff’s office work day in and day out to protect and prevent crime. In order to do that, these deputies and officers need to be healthy.

“It takes a strain on you but you always know there is someone to talk to or someone is lending a helping hand. They are not going to let you sit there and dwell on it, there is always someone to talk to,” Johnson said.

Adam Johnson is a correctional officer at the Pennington County Jail. He uses the Wellness App the Sheriff’s Office offers, to keep up on his physical health.

“Along with mental fatigue, there’s physical fatigue. You are up and downstairs all day lifting trays, helping people so it’s a big thing. You might not think about it in the forefront when you think about this job,” Johnson said.

The Wellness Department was introduced to the Sheriff’s Office just a couple years ago. Sheriff Kevin Thom says it’s important to take care of those who take care of others.

“We have a front row seat to life. We see people at their best and we see people at their worst so we see a lot and it’s important that we take care of our first responders,” Sheriff Thom said.

“Wellness has always been a component of the Sheriff’s Office. However, in August of 2020, Sheriff Thom created an actual position to focus on the management and creation of wellness of the staff as well as family members in the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office,” Brubakken said.

Since then, the department has expanded. Wellness Coordinator, Corey Brubakken, has helped to incorporate an employee psychologist, a family liaison specialist, a wellness app, and even a therapy dog.

“The biggest challenge was shifting a culture. First responders don’t necessarily like to be put in vulnerable situations and when they are dealing with traumatic events, things that bother them, vulnerability is a piece of that. So we’ve worked hard to try and shift that culture in our organization allowing for them to deal with the traumatic events that they deal with on a daily basis,” Brubakken said.

The goal of the department is to have a healthy staff. Both Sheriff Thom and Brubakken believe these programs will help with that.

“There’s so many options out there that we can bring to our staff and families that we are going to continue to grow it. We will try whatever we believe for our staff and families,” Brubakken said.

“I think it does a couple things. One, it speaks volumes to those that are applying that we will take care of you while you are here. It also speaks to the people that want to stay here and make a career from here. It will help you get to retirement,” Sheriff Thom said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employs over 420 staff members. They range from deputies and investigators, to victim specialists and dispatch.