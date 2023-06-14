SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve heard of people working decades at the same job before retirement, but how about putting in another 27 years for a different company…and still counting.

For an 88-year-old Jim and Ron’s Auto Service employee in Sioux Falls, retirement for him meant staying busy.

For Gene Vognild, working is in his blood.

“I started back working when I was probably 14 or 15-years-old, and it’s just a habit I guess. It’s something I got to do. I can’t just sit back, put my feet up and not do anything,” Vognild said.

Vognild worked with the Department of Agriculture in Minnehaha County for nearly 40 years until he retired in 1996. Governor Bill Janklow even proclaimed the day of his retirement in South Dakota as “Gene A. Vognild Day,” but just because he was “retiring” doesn’t mean he was done working.

“I was out golfing with Ron Giese, who was one of the partners that started Jim and Ron’s Service, and I mentioned I was going to retire looking for a part-time job, and he said, well, he was retiring, too, and his son Paul was going to take over the business, might need some help,” Vognild said.

And after retiring from his previous job of 40 years, Vognild needed something to keep him busy, so he came on as a dispatcher for Jim & Ron’s and did that up until about two years ago. Since then, he still comes in and does a lot of the bookwork.

Now, Vognild’s time at Jim and Ron’s is at 27 years and counting.

“I don’t think he ever intended to be here this long, but it was a good fit for him and it worked well for us. The guy, he just loves to work, I mean, it keeps him going, and I think that’s what’s kept him young as he’s aged, if that makes any sense, but to keep going and not just sit around and doing nothing. He enjoys coming in, and he’ll come here until he decides he can’t come here anymore. It’s not my decision anymore, it’s up to him,” Jim & Ron’s Auto Service owner Paul Giese said.

At 88-years-old, we’re all wondering, how much longer does Vognild plan to work?

“The saying goes, a man makes a plan and God laughs, so I don’t make too much future plans at my age, but hopefully down the road, I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here. I told Paul, you’ll have to tell me when I’m getting too senile to work or I figure I might come in some morning, the locks have been changed and my key won’t work. Maybe time to go back home. Until that happens, we’ll have to see what happens,” Vognild said.

“He’s tried to retire about three different times and we keep calling him back. And now he picks his own hours. He tells us when he’s going to be here and when he’s not, and we go along with it,” Giese said.

Now, at nearly 75 years straight of working, Gene has a secret to what keeps him going — aside from his humor and witty personality.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but it’s a good shot of bourbon every day, that’s good for you,” he said with a laugh. “But otherwise, no, just normal life. Like I said, I’ve been very blessed. I don’t know anything special. I keep saying I don’t deserve the good health, probably, but Lord has blessed me and I really appreciate it, and that’s what keeps me going. And like I said, I think it’s very important that I do something besides sit at home, drive my wife crazy.”

We asked Vognild what his advice is for people who are retired.

“You’ve got to find something to do. I know people that have retired, and went home and within a year they were dead. They had nothing to do with it. You’ve got to keep your mind active and keep going,” Vognild said.

Vognild usually works at Jim and Ron’s Auto Service one day a week now, so he does find time for the lake or golfing. He also spends the winter with his wife and other family in Florida.