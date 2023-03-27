SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For almost a year now, we’ve been following the incredible journey of Justin Moser, a Sioux Falls man in need of a kidney transplant.

When we last talked to him, he said he was on a waiting list.

Moser’s prayers have finally been answered.

You may remember Justin Moser. We met him last summer.

His dad is the one who sold off his muscle car collection to help pay for Justin’s medical bills.

Justin had been on kidney dialysis nine hours every night for the past two years and was desperate to find a donor.

“I’m on the list; A positive blood, if there’s anyone out there willing and I’m just waiting for the call,” Justin said.

Well, that call came late last year, Justin’s prayers had been answered.

“Ah ah an angel in disguise,” Justin said.

That angel was Angela Carlson from Beresford.

The two had only met only once. But when Angela, who is a registered nurse, heard Justin needed a kidney, she said…..let’s find out.

She went in to get a series of tests done to see if she would be a match.

It was a long month-by-month process.

“For somebody to go and just do that willingly on their own to go get tested, I think she’s been getting testing since April,” Justin said.

“For months I kept thinking this is going to cut me, this is going to cut me, this is going to cut me, but we were a great match,” Angela said.

A perfect match, something Justin had waited for almost two years to hear.

Last month, we were there at Sanford Health when the two checked in the day before the big surgery.

Don: How you feeling?

Justin: I’m ready for this, I’ve had better days, I’m ready for this transplant.

Angela was about to become a part of Justin’s life forever.

Don: Are you nervous?

Angela: Not really, not as nervous as I should be I’m hopeful the recovery goes well and we can get on with things, it’s been a long process.

They gave each other one final hug in the hallway.

“Thank you thank you thank you, finally finally finally,” Justin said.

The following day, our cameras followed them into the operating room where doctors took one of Angela’s kidneys and donated it to Justin.

The entire procedure took about four hours and by all accounts, things went very well.

Fast forward a couple of weeks after surgery and we met with Justin and Angela again at the hospital where they both had checkups and both say they are recovering nicely.

“Just about two weeks after surgery and I can finally put my own socks on which is a plus, and I just find myself doing more and more every day,” Justin said.

Angela says when you donate a kidney, you do have to expect some things.

“The pain, there’s been a little bit of pain, but a couple of weeks of pain for a life it’s okay,” Angela said.

Justin gave Angela, who is now his kidney buddy for life, a little teddy bear wearing a necklace with a picture of the two of them and the date of their surgery.

A date that’ll live with them forever.

For Justin, it’s life-changing, because he’ll no longer have to be hooked up to a dialysis machine.

“I don’t have to wake up to the beeps and chirps of the machine now it’s awesome,” Justin said.

He says that date, February 23rd, will be celebrated like a birthday.

“She answered all our prayers gave me a second chance at life and a second chance at everything,” Justin said.

For Angela, she wants others to know if she can do this, others can share the spare, too.

“I’m not going to miss it, I don’t need it, no regrets no I’d do it again tomorrow,” Angela said.

There are more than 92,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a kidney. Most wait three to five years to find a match.