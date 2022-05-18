SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They say old golfers never die, they just keep puttin’ along. That slogan is certainly true for a 97-year-old Brandon, South Dakota man who golfs every chance he gets.

If it’s not storming…

“Every weekday if it isn’t raining or lightning he’ll be here,” Scott Peterson said.

Jack Lauer is performing……

“He’s amazing he’s such a competitor,” Peterson said.

…out at the Brandon Golf Course.

“I like it because you play against yourself,” Lauer said

At age 97, Lauer plays golf every day.

“And not only that you get good exercise, people don’t realize that, especially if you walk, I walked for many years and it kept me in shape,” Lauer said.

Lauer is grateful for his health, in fact, he doesn’t remember the last time he was sick.

“The last time I had anything, I had the mumps when I was in 4th grade,” laughs Lauer.

Lauer, who was the school principal in Brandon for 23 years, says he’s never drank or smoked and still works out.

“I will get up in the morning and ride the exercise bike three miles and I’ll lift weights and stretch and bend, it just helps me day in and day out,” Lauer said.

Scott Peterson, who grew up in Brandon, remembers him well and admires him to this day, especially his golf game.

“I hope I can swing half that good if I ever make it to 80, the guy hits it with some gusto for a 97-year-old guy and he knocks it down the middle and it’s impressive,” Peterson said.

He doesn’t like to brag, but Lauer hits it in the fairway almost every time.

“I usually don’t lose a ball, I just don’t lose a ball,” Lauer said.

Nope, he just finds them; a lot of them.

“If I go down to my basement now I betcha I have at least three or four thousand balls down there,” laughs, Lauer.

Three or four thousand? This I had to see, so Jack allowed us into his basement for a look. They are in boxes, buckets, totes and even egg cartons.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to collect them is to give them to the school or to people who couldn’t afford to buy golf balls I’d just give them to them,” Lauer said.

Lauer says he tried selling them for 10 cents apiece, but nobody was really interested in buying used golf balls, so he’s hung onto them.

“All of these came from the Brandon Golf Course,” Lauer said.

Speaking of the Brandon Golf Course, Lauer has been playing it for a long time.

In fact, he was the very first person to tee off at the Brandon Golf Course when it opened in 1977.

The manager said he should have the honors since he was on the committee to get the course built.

“I said ‘no I shouldn’t be the one to do that’ and she said ‘yes I want you to tee off first,’ so I said ‘okay,'” Lauer said.

They even inscribed his name on this rock on Hole #1 as a chartered member.

Lauer has had five hole-in-ones. The last one was when he was golfing with a friend.

“We both hit and we thought we had a good hit and we went to look for our ball, neither one of us could find our ball, we looked and looked, so he walked upon the green and looked in the hole and he said you got it, and I said what, he said you got a hole-in-one and he found my ball,” Lauer said.

If you ever want to find Lauer, check the golf course first, because chances are that is where he’ll be.

Because if you don’t know his hobby, you don’t know Lauer.

“I’m probably going to stop golfing when I can’t get out of bed,” Lauer said.

Lauer’s birthday is July 18th and every summer, weather permitting, of course, he always has a golf tournament with his sons and other family members on that day.